CM Reddy urges YSR loyalists to return as party celebrates YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 75th birth anniversary

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA : The Congress on Monday celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, in an unprecedented manner.

During separate programmes held in Hyderabad to mark the occasion, CM A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka gave a clarion call to leaders who switched to the YSRC from the Congress to return to the grand old party.

A host of Congress leaders from Telangana, where the party had emerged victorious in the Assembly elections, attended a programme in Andhra’s Mangalagiri. Revanth, Bhatti Vikramarka, and APCC chief YS Sharmila among others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth asserted that the Congress will form government at the Centre as well as in Andhra Pradesh in 2029. “Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister of India and YS Sharmila will become the chief minister of Andhra,” he declared.

The chief minister added, “I take inspiration from YSR while conducting myself in the House and by encouraging newly elected members to speak about public issues.”

The celebration of YSR’s birth anniversary assumes significance in the wake of the drubbing that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC suffered in the recent Assembly elections in Andhra. The Congress is now eyeing the YSR legacy with the former CM’s daughter Sharmila at the helm of affairs in the state.

Revanth said he brought his entire Cabinet to Andhra for YSR jayanthi celebrations to prove that they all are behind Sharmila. Noting that there is a ‘talk’ about byelection for Kadapa LS seat, the Telangana CM said, “If the rumour turns out to be true, I will personally campaign for Sharmila so that the Lok Sabha can witness the valour of Kadapa.”