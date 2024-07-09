CM Reddy urges YSR loyalists to return as party celebrates YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 75th birth anniversary

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA : The Congress on Monday celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, in an unprecedented manner.
During separate programmes held in Hyderabad to mark the occasion, CM A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka gave a clarion call to leaders who switched to the YSRC from the Congress to return to the grand old party.
A host of Congress leaders from Telangana, where the party had emerged victorious in the Assembly elections, attended a programme in Andhra’s Mangalagiri. Revanth, Bhatti Vikramarka, and APCC chief YS Sharmila among others were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Revanth asserted that the Congress will form government at the Centre as well as in Andhra Pradesh in 2029. “Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister of India and YS Sharmila will become the chief minister of Andhra,” he declared.
The chief minister added, “I take inspiration from YSR while conducting myself in the House and by encouraging newly elected members to speak about public issues.”
The celebration of YSR’s birth anniversary assumes significance in the wake of the drubbing that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC suffered in the recent Assembly elections in Andhra. The Congress is now eyeing the YSR legacy with the former CM’s daughter Sharmila at the helm of affairs in the state.
Revanth said he brought his entire Cabinet to Andhra for YSR jayanthi celebrations to prove that they all are behind Sharmila. Noting that there is a ‘talk’ about byelection for Kadapa LS seat, the Telangana CM said, “If the rumour turns out to be true, I will personally campaign for Sharmila so that the Lok Sabha can witness the valour of Kadapa.”
Those using YSR’s name for political business not his true heirs: Revanth
To mark the 75 birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, released a video, highlighting the former CM’s contributions to the grand old party.
In his message, Rahul described YSR as true leader of the masses. “He was a person who believed in the people of Andhra Pradesh and lived for them. It’s a tragedy we lost him. I am absolutely certain that had he been here today, Andhra Pradesh would have been a completely different place and it would not have the tragedies and difficulties it is facing today,” the Congress leader said and exuded confidence that YSR’s daughter YS Sharmila will take forward his legacy.
Rahul also recalled that it was YSR’s padayatra that inspired him to take up the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
In the Mangalagiri meeting, flagging the ‘behind-the-scenes’ deals between the YSRC and the BJP, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy described YS Sharmila as the true inheritor of YSR’s legacy. He said, “Those who uphold the ideals of YSR are his true heirs and not those who use his name for doing ‘political business’.”
Stating that it is the BJP which has control over Andhra Pradesh, he said, “BJP stands for Babu, Jagan and Pawan.” Observing that there is no opposition in the State, the Telangana CM said Sharmila will take up the role of the Opposition leader and become the voice of the people. “She will fight for the people and State’s rights,” he averred.
Addressing the gathering, APCC chief Sharmila recalled the moments she shared with her father before his sudden demise. “He constantly thought about the people. He was most concerned for their welfare. His goal in life was to ensure completion of Jalayagnam in Andhra Pradesh. His last wish was to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister,” she said.
Describing him as an unparalleled leader, Sharmila said, “YSR was always against the BJP. He had described the saffron party as communal.”