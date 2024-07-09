Forest department tracks Maharashtra tiger in Telangana's Kumurambheem Asifabad

HYDERABAD: The Forest department is currently tracking a male tiger that made its way into the Kumurambheem Asifabad district from Maharashtra. Elusing Meru, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Prot & Vig) and in-charge Chief Wildlife Warden told TNIE that the tiger is moving along the corridor and is yet to enter the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Jogu Yellam, field biologist of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, told TNIE that the tiger is estimated to be four years old and is being tracked through pugmarks and camera traps. “We are also holding awareness meetings for villagers and controlling road traffic on surrounding roads at night,” he added.

Meru said that two villages along the corridor area — Rampur and Mysampet — were relocated to the periphery of the forested area in Nirmal district a month ago. “Villagers can either choose money, the standard amount being Rs 15 lakh, or land as compensation. They will be given housing and agricultural land equal to their property,” he said.

The in-charge chief wildlife warden said that the tiger will be under the watch of the Forest department once it enters the core area of the reserve. According to Meru, there are currently around 30 tigers above the age of three in Telangana.