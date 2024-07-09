Four gang members vandalise SBI ATM centre, steal machine containing Rs 3.95 lakhs in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: Four members of a gang armed with iron implements vandalised an SBI ATM centre and stole an ATM machine containing Rs 3.95 lakhs.

The incident took place in Bichkunda village, which is the Mandal Headquarters, in the early hours of Tuesday. The recorded time is 3 am to 3.30 am. Upon hearing the alarm, the bank manager informed the police station. However, by the time the police arrived, the gang had already run away from the scene.

The DSP of Banswada, the Circle Inspector (CI) of Bichkunda Police, and clues teams visited the site. The ATM centre is located 30km away from the borders of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The police believe that an interstate gang is responsible for the crime and suspect that the gang may have used a four-wheeler vehicle to reach the ATM centre. They have started search operations with special teams after reviewing the CCTV camera footage. This incident is reminiscent of a similar one that occurred three months ago in the Rudruru Police Station limits in the Nizamabad district.