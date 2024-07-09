Techies, DJs, students caught in Hyderabad pub raid; Drugs linked to Bengaluru, Goa

HYDERABAD : Cyberabad police are investigating the ‘The Cave’ pub drug bust where 24 individuals, including techies, DJs and students were apprehended on Saturday night for testing positive for cocaine, MDMA, meth and ganja at a psychedelic party.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs were sourced from Bengaluru and Goa. However, specific details about the seller remain undisclosed,“ said an officer involved in the case adding, “Further investigation is on to uncover the network.”

According to police, the pub had previously hosted multiple psychedelic parties. “Only those with an invite given by the pub owners could enter the party,” the police said and added, “The licence of the pub will be cancelled.”

Although the pub managers were arrested, they said the four owners of the pub are still at large. “We have intimated them and asked them to come for questioning. If they do not respond, we will take appropriate action,” said Madhapur DCP G Vineeth.

Regarding the individuals caught for drug use, the DCP said, “Later this week, we will hold counselling and call in the consumers’ parents.” The consumers will later be subject to at least five random drug tests to monitor their addiction.

Only a few weeks ago, the police along with the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau had arrested another DJ at a pub in Madhapur after he tested positive for drugs. The police had asserted that they were monitoring pubs to check for drug abuse and that stringent action would be taken against pubs that promoted or allowed drugs in their premises.

Will take action against pubs promoting drugs: DGP

Following a drug bust at a Manikonda pub on Saturday, Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta took to X and warned that strict action will be taken against pubs, bars and clubs that promote drugs. “Telangana police and the government are committed to preventing drug supply and consumption by enforcing strict laws,” the DGP said. He claimed that curbing drug abuse is their top priority. Meanwhile, Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau along with the city police are actively conducting raids at pubs and bars to check for drugs. “We have four teams to conduct regular raids and each team consists of 10-12 members along with one narcotic dog,” the Jubilee Hills police said. “So far, no violations have been reported,” the police added

3,891 kg seized drugs incinerated

The Rachakonda police on Monday destroyed 3,891 kg of seized narcotic substances through the incineration process at the Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities at Thukkapur village of Yadadri Bhongir district. The drugs, which were seized in 106 cases from across 23 police stations in 2023 is estimated to be worth Rs 5.03 crore.