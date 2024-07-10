CM Revanth Reddy for high-speed expressway to Machilipatnam

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) undertake the High Speed Express Highway project connecting Telangana to Machilipatnam port. As Telangana lacks a coastal area, a dry port is planned and necessitates an expressway for connectivity, he stated.

On Tuesday, NHAI member (projects) Anil Choudhary met the chief minister in Hyderabad. The meeting also included R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, R&B special secretary Dasari Harichandana and Shanawaz Qasim, the secretary to the chief minister.

Revanth requested NHAI’s cooperation on the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. He said that in his recent discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he sought inclusion of the RRR in the Bharat Mala project. The CM explained that 12 radial roads will link the Outer Ring Road and the RRR, with plans for clusters and satellite townships between them.

He assured that the state government would fully support the construction and development of National Highways in Telangana and resolve any obstacles that might arise.

NHAI officials highlighted challenges in their road construction projects, including land acquisition issues. In response, the CM announced a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday to address these problems. District collectors and forest department officials will participate to resolve issues on the spot, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged NHAI to commence the Hyderabad-Manneguda and Hyderabad-Vijayawada road expansion projects promptly and mentioned Andhra Pradesh’s efforts for a greenfield highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Shahnawaz Qasim was directed to provide weekly reports on road construction in the state.

Issues raised by NHAI officials