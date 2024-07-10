Kamareddy private hospital carrying out sex determination tests closed

KAMAREDDY : Dr P Chandrasekhar, the District Medical & Health Officer (in-charge), announced the closure of Samanvitha, a private hospital located in the town’s Sri Ram Nagar colony, on Tuesday. The hospital’s registration was revoked due to allegations of conducting pre-conception prenatal diagnostic tests (PNDT) and disclosing the sex of unborn children to pregnant women. Recently, two doctors from the hospital and six other individuals were apprehended by the police.

District collector Ashish Sangwan took action in response to a case of a woman attempting to sell her baby through a doctor. He instructed DMHO officials to investigate the matter and submit a report. Acting upon the collector’s directive, the DMHO along with Deputy DMHO Dr Showbha inspected the hospital, conducted an inquiry and submitted a report on Tuesday. Based on their findings, the facility was closed on Tuesday.

The hospital, with a capacity of 30 beds, did not have permission to provide fertility services but was found to be doing so in violation of regulations. It also submitted a list of doctors who were not working at the hospital. A detailed inquiry will be conducted by the DMHO to compile a final report for higher authorities.