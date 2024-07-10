NCC cadet conquers Mount Kang Yatse

HYDERABAD : Junior Under Officer (JUO) Shardhanjali Sahoo of NCC Group, Hyderabad, achieved a remarkable feat by conquering Mount Kang Yatse-II peak in the Himalayas at a height of 20,505 feet.

Sahoo, who is from seven Telangana battalions, was presented with a cash award and a memento. She is one of the 10 cadets who summited on Mount Kang Yatse-II in extremely adverse weather conditions on June 21. The expedition to Mount Kang Yatse-II peak was flagged off by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, PVSM, from New Delhi on May 28.

Sahoo said that the team received 10 days of training at PahalGam, and Sonmarg and reached the base camp on June 18.