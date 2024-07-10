Six-year-old climbs tree to avoid being enrolled in school

ADILABAD : A peculiar situation arose when government schoolteachers, carrying out door-to-door campaigns to improve enrollment rates for Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS), reached Durgayya Wada in Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Tuesday. A six-year-old child, Kaushik, climbed a tree and hid from them fearing that he would be forced into going to school.

When the teachers reached Kaushik’s house, the six-year-old boy, afraid of being admitted to school, climbed a tree and refused to come down. His mother explained that she wanted to send him to school, but he was unwilling.

The teachers spoke to Kaushik while he was atop the tree and eventually convinced him to come down by explaining that they would teach him through games. They assured his mother and brought him to the school, where they enrolled his name. Kaushik was given the school uniform and textbooks.