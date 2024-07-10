Students fall ill after eating upma at Medak hostel in Telangana

MEDAK : Recently, an incident where students fell ill after eating their tiffin came to light at Telangana Model School Hostel in Ramayampet mandal headquarters. On Monday morning, several students complained of stomachache and some even vomited after consuming Upma. However, the hostel staff attempted to conceal the incident.

One student claimed that she saw a lizard in the upma.

After this issue came to the attention of former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, visited the hostel on Tuesday to inquire about the students’ health. Upon investigation, it was found that 20 female students had fallen ill.

E V Narsimha Reddy, Director of School Education, informed that the services of the cook and assistants have been terminated. A show-cause notice has been issued to the caretaker and special officer of the girls hostel, he added.