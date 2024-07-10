Telangana govt announces plot, job for World Cup winner Siraj

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state government would provide a residential plot and a government job to Mohammad Siraj, the pace bowler who was part of the Indian team that won the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

Siraj paid a courtesy call on the chief minister at the latter’s residence here. Felicitating Siraj, Revanth praised his talent and called him one of the stars of world cricket.

The chief minister then ordered officials to immediately identify suitable land in Hyderabad or surrounding areas for the plot to be given to Siraj and also take steps to ensure he gets a government job soon.