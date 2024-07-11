AICC panel in Hyderabad to assess Congress's poor show in Lok Sabha polls

HYDERABAD : The fact-finding committee constituted by the AICC to assess the “poor performance” of Telangana Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections reached Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The committee, comprising PJ Kurien, Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh, is tasked with finding the reasons behind the party’s poor performance in the LS polls.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the committee members will be here for two to three days, during which they will be holding consultations with all the stakeholders.

“Initially, the committee will be speaking to those who have contested unsuccessfully in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, the committee members will meet the elected MPs,” he said.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the committee may also meet the party’s Lok Sabha constituency in-charges.

It may be mentioned here that the members of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet were appointed in-charges of constituencies.

The committee will hold one-on-one meetings with the stakeholders, sources added.

Though the party high command has set the state unit a target of winning 15 seats out of 19 Lok Sabha segments, it failed to accomplish ‘Mission 15’, securing just eight seats.

The party lost seats like Malkajgiri, a segment which was previously represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Mahbubnagar, the native district of the CM.

The party failed to take advantage of the momentum it created in the 2023 Assembly elections, in which it decimated BRS.

While the pro-Revanth team is likely to blame the alleged “unholy” alliance between the BRS and BJP, the others may point to candidates selection and several other factors for the party’s poor performance.