Man with three children drives car into lake in Abdullapurmet; all saved

HYDERABAD : In a bid to end his life, a 40-year-old man drove his car, which was also carrying his three children, into the into the Imamguda lake in Abdullapurmet on Wednesday. Locals noticed the car submerging and rescued the occupants using tubes and ropes.

According to Meerpet police, the man, G Ashok, was under financial distress and decided to attempt suicide. His two daughters, aged 10 and 13, and a 14-year-old son were in the car as well. Earlier in the morning, Ashok’s wife had approached the cops to file a missing complaint after she received a WhatsApp status from his husband about his intention to end his life due to the quarrels with her. He is also going through a financial crisis, she mentioned in the complaint. He had left his home along with his children left in their car on Wednesday afternoon.

The cops counselled him before releasing him. Meanwhile, Meerpet police registered a case and begun the investigation.

