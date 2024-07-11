Metro, NH officials discuss proposals for new routes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Over the past few days, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) engineering team, along with GC (SYSTRA) engineering experts, conducted an inspection of the Miyapur-Patancheru, LB Nagar-Hayatnagar Metro Phase II corridors, and the Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line, which run along National Highways.

To address engineering challenges posed by existing and new flyovers in these routes, HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy convened a meeting with NH officials at Metro Rail Bhavan on Wednesday.

For the LB Nagar-Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II Corridor (around 7 km), this extension of the existing Metro viaduct at LB Nagar Junction was proposed to be built between the two existing flyovers of GHMC. The corridor would align with the central median from LB Nagar Junction up to the proposed Chintalkunta Metro station. From Chintalkunta to Hayathnagar, the Metro alignment will shift to the left-side service road due to the construction of four new flyovers by NH authorities.

Additionally, the Miyapur-Patancheru Metro Corridor (around 13 km) is proposed to be built primarily in the central median of the NH, except at BHEL Junction. A long flyover of about 1.2 km is being planned at Gangaram (Madinaguda area) by NH authorities. Both HAML and NH engineers will explore the feasibility of jointly constructing a double-decker flyover-cum-Metro viaduct for this section, considering the relatively narrow stretch, the presence of underground and overhead utilities on both sides of the road and a large religious structure on the right side. The HAML will prepare and submit a typical cross-section drawing of the double-decker arrangement, with the NH flyover at the lower level and the Metro viaduct at the top level, for approval by the NHAI.

New alignment

Officials suggested that the Mailardevpally and new high court spur line would initially align with the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar. It will then shift to the right side (Agriculture University side) at a suitable location between PVNR Expressway and the Agriculture University flyover.