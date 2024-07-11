Telangana: Nursery classes, uniforms in Anganwadi centres soon

HYDERABAD : Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya announced that nursery classes would soon be introduced in Anganwadi centres. During a review on Wednesday, the minister said that uniforms would be provided to Anganwadi students, marking a first in the country.

The minister also met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to formally launch the nursery classes in Anganwadi centres. She said that a special drive - ‘Amma Maata - Anganwadi Baat’ - would be taken up across the state for one week from July 15 to increase enrolments in Anganwadi centres.

Anasuya conducted a review of the quality of provisions and services at the Anganwadi centres in response to reports of supply of inferior quality eggs and other materials being supplied. She said that flying squads would be constituted to check the quality of provisions. She emphasised that Anganwadi teachers should reject inferior materials outrightly from any supplier.

She instructed district officials to conduct frequent visits to Anganwadi centres and submit the reports to the government.

Anasuya highlighted that the process for child adoption has been simplified and urged officials to raise awareness among the public. She emphasised that there was no need for unauthorised adoptions as the adoption process is now straightforward.