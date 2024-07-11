Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee opposes private players in power sector

HYDERABAD : Expressing serious concern over the media reports that the state government would hand over electricity bill collections to Adani in the Old City, Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) on Wednesday requested the Electricity officials not to allow private players in the electricity sector, which will be detrimental to the interests of the Discoms and consumers. In a memorandum submitted to the SPDCL officials, the TGPEJAC said that neither the Discoms nor the consumers benefited in the states where private players were allowed.

“The TGPEJAC requests the chairman and MD, TGSPDCL to take-up the issue at government level and drop any proposal of handing over of power supply and bill collection business in Hyderabad South Circle or any part of DISCOM to Adani Group or any other private firm,” the memorandum said.