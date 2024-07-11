Won’t interfere in trust vote against mayor, deputy mayor: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD : A division bench of the Telangana High Court declined to intervene in the no-confidence motion process initiated against the Mayor Samala Buchi Reddy and Deputy Mayor Kotha Lakshmi Goud of Boduppal Municipal Corporation, situated in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, leading the bench, dismissed the appeals on Wednesday filed by the mayor and deputy mayor. They had challenged the earlier orders of a single judge, which permitted the district authorities to proceed with the no-confidence motion against them.

The single judge had also directed adherence to Rule 5 of the Telangana Municipalities (Motion of No Confidence in Chairperson/Vice Chairperson) Rules 2008. This rule stipulates that the entire process of convening a meeting to consider the motion must be completed within 30 days from the date of receipt of notice in Form-I.

Challenging the single judge orders, Samala Buchi Reddy and Kotha Lakshmi Goud filed appeals before the division bench.