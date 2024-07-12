700-yr-old tree in Telangana to open to public soon

HYDERABAD: Pillalamarri, the banyan tree in Mahabubnagar estimated to be over 700 years old and spread over five acres, is all set to welcome visitors next week for the first time since 2018.

Due to the sustained efforts of authorities, the centuries-old tree has regained most of its canopy that was lost to termite and fungal infestation. A small children’s park and chain link fencing to protect the tree from vandals are some of the new additions to the five-acre land.

Mahabubnagar District Forest Officer (DFO) S Satyanarayana told TNIE that the date has not been fixed. “CCTV cameras and one security personnel will also be employed to monitor the visitors. If a visitor is found touching the tree, they will be charged a fine of Rs 5,000,” he added.

Energy Department Secretary D Ronald Rose set the ball rolling for the revival for the giant banyan during his stint as Mahbubnagar district collector, when he transferred the tree back to the Forest department from the Tourism department.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that a big branch fell down in 2018, after which termite infestation was discovered. The conduct of visitors - scribbling their names on the branches and using them as swings - also posed a threat to the centuries-old banyan, he added.

“We decided to isolate the banyan as there was a lot of stress on the tree,” Rose added.

Rose said that when traditional methods of getting rid of termites failed, it was decided to pump insecticide solution into the tree through drips. News of a banyan tree on drip had caught eyeballs at the time.

Non-profit organisation Shri Ram Chandra Mission put forward another innovative solution of training the shoots through PVC pipes filled with rich soil and covered with gunny bags. “This kept them moist,” said Rose.

The IAS officer said that Forest officials did extensive documentation during the process and registers were maintained for every shoot. Rose said, “A lot of background work has gone into this.”