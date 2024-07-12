Aadhaar server glitch stalls property registrations across Telangana

KARIMNAGAR/ NALGONDA: Property registrations ground to a halt at all sub-registrar offices and regional offices across the state on Thursday as the Aadhaar server was down. Registration officials faced eKYC authentication problems due to the outage of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) server.

Since Aadhaar biometric authentication is mandatory for property registrations, all slots booked for Thursday will be rescheduled for Friday, according to an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

A large number of farmers and other individuals who had booked slots for property registrations waited for several hours at offices in Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and other districts. They were forced to leave without their work getting done as officials were unable to process applications. Marriage and mortgage registrations in the erstwhile Karimnagar district too were affected.

Karimnagar district registrar B Praveen Kumar told TNIE that no documents were registered on Thursday due to the technical problem with the UIDAI server. The situation was similar across the 14 sub-registrar offices in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Officials said that they were ready to complete registrations after office hours if the server issue was resolved, but the server remained down until late in the evening.

Nalgonda sub-registrar Komatireddy Venugopal Reddy said that registrations had been halted since 11 am due to technical glitches. “Normally, 60 to 70 registrations are processed daily, but only two were completed by 11 am on Thursday,” he said, expressing the hope that the issue would be resolved by night and registrations could proceed as usual on Friday.

P Narendar, a government school teacher from Hyderabad, said that he came on Thursday to register his property but had his leave wasted due to server issues.

A statement from the CMO confirmed that UIDAI-based transactions were stalled nationwide due to technical problems. This affected Aadhaar-based OTPs and registrations, impacting the state as well.

Solution in sight

Expressing regret for the inconvenience, the Registration and Stamps department said that it expected the server to be up and running by Friday

I-T Returns Affected

Several people also faced difficulties receiving OTPs for filing Income Tax returns. There is a heavy rush for filing I-T returns as the last date is July 31