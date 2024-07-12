Centuries old Venugopalaswamy sculpture found in Telangana's Peddapalli

HYDERABAD: The Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) has identified a rare 12th-century sculpture of Venugopalaswamy in a temple in Garrepalli village of Peddapalli district.

The sculpture, belonging to the Kalyani Chalukya period, depicts Venugopalaswamy holding a flute in his hands with karandamakutam, replete with a prabhavali (garland of light representing the aura of a deity) on the back of his head, a necklace, a muvvala mekhala (belt with small bells), urudas (garment for the lower body), jayamala (a garland mostly associated with the Vaishnavite tradition), karakankanas (bangles) and pada manjiras (a type of anklet).

The idol, standing in Swatikasana, was found accompanied by his consorts Neela and Bhudevi.

Speaking to TNIE, KTCB Convenor Sriramoju Haragopal said that the villagers wished to install a Sudarshan chakra on the shikhara of the temple. “They approached us to learn about the iconography and period of the idol,” he added. Kundarupu Satish, a KTCB member, carried out the field visit.

Haragopal said that the different iconographies on the sculpture makes it stand out. Pointing out that Dashavatars are usually found in the thoranas (arches) behind Venugopalaswamy, he said, “Here, we found Ashtamahishas (the eight wives of Lord Krishna) on the mayura (peacock) thorana. This kind is unusual for a Venugopalaswamy idol,” he added.

A Yogashayanamurthy idol was also found in the sanctum sanctorum. Haragopal said, “It was kept in a corner, supported by a stone.” He expressed suspicion that the sculptures might have been brought to the temple from elsewhere as the temple is not as old as the sculptures.