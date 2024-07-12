Contradictory reports by panel on sexual harassment in OMC irk Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed disapproval of the contradictory reports prepared by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Osmania Medical College concerning allegations of sexual harassment.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition filed by four male and female students of a super-specialisation course, a nurse and a former professor and Head of the Department of CT Surgery at OMC who a female student has accused of sexually harassing her.

The petitioners argued before the court that the ICC failed to provide them with a copy of the complaint and had not disclosed the evidence used in the investigation, thus violating the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Senior counsel Vikram Poserla, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that the ICC had submitted two contradictory inquiry reports, undermining the legal process.

In response, Justice Reddy issued an interim suspension of the inquiry reports and directed the ICC members and the Osmania Medical College to present their arguments by July 30.