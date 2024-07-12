Expedite construction works on Telangana's Yadadri thermal power station, says Energy secretary

HYDERABAD: Energy Secretary D Ronald Rose on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction and commissioning activities at 5X800MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).

He went around the plant and inspected the activities in all five units. He visited all the boilers, turbines, generators and asked the officials to speed up the activities. He witnessed the ongoing steam blowing operations in Unit-2 boiler at the central control room.

Rose also inspected boiler auxiliaries, turbine auxiliaries, natural draft cooling towers, transformer yard, 400KV switch yard and issued instructions to BHEL to avoid the delays and synchronise the units of stage-I as per schedule on August 25 and September 25. The other units will be commissioned by October to cater to the state’s peak power demand during the ensuing Kharif season.

Rose also inspected the entire railway line, marshalling yard, coal handling plant and ash handling plant and instructed the concerned agencies to make CHP & AHP systems ready by the time of respective units synchronisation.

Ronald Rose instructed BHEL and related agencies to speed the BTG works of Stage-II as they are lagging behind the committed schedules issued by BHEL.

Later, he reviewed activity-wise equipment commissioning schedules and requested Genco engineers and BHEL officials to co-ordinate with working agencies and take up appropriate measures and avoid slippages.