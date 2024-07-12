Explore ways to increase revenues: Revanth Reddy to officials

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed officials to explore ways to increase state’s government revenues.

During a review meeting with the income generating departments like Excise, Commercial Taxes, Mining, Stamps Registrations and Transport departments, the CM also directed the officials to achieve the annual revenue target of their respective departments.

He also told them to act sternly against those who evade tax. The CM suggested that each department prepare monthly targets in accordance with the annual target and evaluate the progress achieved from time to time. He ordered the officials to be honest about the sources of revenue and tax collection.

Revanth said the revenue till June of this financial year is not very promising. In order to reach the annual target included in the vote on account Budget, the officials were directed to set monthly targets and work hard to achieve those. He instructed officials to take measures immediately to increase GST revenue.

The CM ordered that the Commercial Tax department officials to make field level visits and conduct proper auditing to increase the GST revenue. As the revenue from VAT on petrol and diesel has decreased, officials have been advised to look into the possibility of revising the tax on aviation fuel as an alternative.

The CM inquired about the reasons why there was no increase in the income even though there was a lot of liquor sales during the elections. He asked them to keep a vigil on the diversion of liquor from the distilleries and to use the necessary modern technology to curb such actions.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupalli Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Finance department Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and others were present on the occasion.

Committee decides to approve transfer applications

The cabinet sub-committee, constituted to examine the issues faced by employees due to GO 317, has decided to approve transfer applications based on grounds such as spouse, medical reasons, mutual transfer and spouse working at the Centre. On Thursday, the cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Health Minister C Damodara Rajanarasimha, convened. The sub-committee has instructed the General Administration department officials to forward the applications to the heads of concerned departments. Other applications have been forwarded to relevant departments for review, and plans to bring them back to their attention in a subsequent meeting.