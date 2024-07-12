Officials find fish floating on surface on Telangana's Durgam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad along with officials inspected Kokapet lake, Trumpet Interchange, Neopolis Layout, Golden Mile Layout, Durgam Cheruvu and other locations on Thursday.

At Durgam Cheruvu, a large number of dead fishes were found floating on the water surface. Ahmad enquired about the reasons behind the fish mortality and instructed officials to collaborate with the Fisheries department to determine the exact cause. He also directed them to take necessary measures to prevent untreated sewage from entering the lake. Ahmad sought information on the estimated sewage water generated in the lake’s catchment area, the amount of treated water entering the lake and the steps taken to divert sewage through a trunk sewer line. Additionally, he enquired about the existing STP treatment capacities and their maintenance.

Ahmad then visited the Kokapet Neopolis Layout, where he inspected the development activities undertaken and various land parcels within the layout, including those allotted or auctioned. He noted that Road No.4 of the layout could not be completed due to the existing Sabita Nagar settlement. He instructed officials to prepare a draft map and proposal for straightening the road and enquired about the status of the process for relocating the residents of the settlement. Discussions were held regarding the development of the Kokapet Trumpet Interchange, including the remaining works to be carried out and any hindrances at the site due to existing overhead lines.

Later, the HMDA commissioner inspected the Eco Park at Kothwalguda, which is being developed on 85 acres of land. He visited the butterfly garden, flower valley, board walking, aviary, and other features being developed in the park.

Sewage in lake

Ahmad sought information on the estimated sewage water generated in the lake’s catchment area, the amount of treated water entering the lake and the steps taken to divert sewage through a trunk sewer line. Additionally, he enquired about the existing STP treatment capacities and their maintenance. He also directed officials to take measures to prevent untreated sewage from entering the lake.