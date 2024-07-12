Race for Telangana's president post hots up in BJP as three MPs start lobbying in earnest

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha polls now past, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned its attention to the future, aiming to win the elections for the Telangana Assembly due in 2028 and come to power in the state.

To achieve this, it aims to strengthen its Telangana unit, starting with appointing a new state president.

Three MPs — Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind, and M Raghunandan Rao — are aspiring for the position and, if sources are to be believed, have already started lobbying with their political godfathers in Delhi. Reports say that they are also lobbying with key members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s core team.

Eatala Rajender, the MP from Malkajgiri, is optimistic about his prospects. He believes that his ability to attract Backward Class (BC) votes, coupled with his standing within the BC community, will strengthen the party’s position in future elections. His supporters argue that his leadership could attract prominent BC leaders to the BJP and bolster its grassroots strength ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Nizamabad MP D Arvind, known for his fiery rhetoric, is also in contention. A two-time MP, Arvind has a track record of electoral success, having defeated high-profile opponents in both the 2019 and 2023 elections. His community, the Munnuru Kapu, holds significant political sway in the state. Additionally, Arvind is believed to be in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and key RSS figures.

M Raghunandan Rao, buoyed by his recent Lok Sabha victory in Medak, is another strong candidate. He previously won a byelection for the Dubbak Assembly seat, defeating the BRS candidate. Raghunandan Rao’s supporters claim that his leadership could weaken the influence of the BRS, as he has extensive knowledge of the political strategies of top leaders of the Congress and BRS like Revanth Reddy, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao.

Former MLC N Ramchander Rao is also in the race, relying on his clean image and seniority within the party. As a respected advocate, he has a solid reputation within the RSS. His supporters, including the party’s old guard, prefer his candidacy over newer entrants.

The competition for the BJP state president position has captivated the party as well as political observers who are keenly waiting to see who will be chosen to lead the state unit against the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS.