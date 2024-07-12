Telangana cops accused of beating student leader for MLA criticism

MAHABUBABAD: A student leader from Thorrur town in Mahabubabad district accused the Thorrur police of arresting and assaulting him for criticising Palakurthy MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy on social media.

According to sources, Suresh posted criticism against the MLA on Wednesday. In response a complaint was filed at the Thorrur PS. Acting on the complaint, Thorrur SI K Jagadish summoned Suresh to the police station. Suresh visited the Thorrur PS on Wednesday evening.

Suresh’s mother, Padma, alleged that the SI severely beat her son and demanded action against the officer, stating he was assaulted for voicing public concerns.

Speaking to TNIE, the SI denied the allegations, stating Suresh was just cautioned but not assaulted.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted “@TelanganaDGPGaru, I am deeply anguished to see a series of incidents where police are picking up youngsters for posting anything critical of the ruling Congress. A youngster was picked up by police and tortured mercilessly. The only “crime” this youngster committed was posting a message criticising local MLA Yashaswini Reddy’s PA. Telangana Police have earned a name for professional behaviour. I request your urgent intervention to stop the lawless behaviour by some over-enthusiastic cops.”