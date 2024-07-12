Telangana govt mulls facial recognition tech to monitor attendance of employees

HYDERABAD: In the wake of employees of various departments coming late to their respective offices, the state government is mulling the idea of introducing facial recognition attendance system across the state.

When ministers conducted surprise checks at various offices in their respective departments, several employees were found to be either coming late or leaving office early.

As there is no biometric attendance system in place in many offices, including the Secretariat, employees mark their attendance by signing the register.

Several employees, taking advantage of this system, are reporting for duty late while others are leaving office early. Some employees are ‘manipulating the register’ and skipping work all together, said a source.

Staff availing leave without initiation

Another problem that the government is facing with its employees is that a few are availing leave without intimating their higher authorities.

To deal with these issues, the government is reportedly mulling the idea of introducing the facial recognition attendance system in all offices, including schools, colleges and hostels.

As of now, the GHMC has the facial recognition attendance system in place in its sanitation, entomology and veterinary departments.

It may be recalled that recently R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy conducted a surprise inspection in his department only to find that nearly 50 per cent of the staff were not in their designated seats.