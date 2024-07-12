Telangana state assembly likely from July 24, Mallu Bhatti to present full Budget

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly is likely to convene from July 24 and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka may present the first full Budget of the Congress government on July 25 or 26.

According to sources, the government plans to hold the session for a week.

On Thursday, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy held a meeting with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Dr Jitendra and other officials and discussed the security and other arrangements with them.

Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu, Government Whip Ramachandra Naik and officials participated in the meeting.

The Speaker and Council Chairman instructed officials to ensure protocol and adequate security to the legislators when they tour the districts.

Apart from presenting the Budget, the government is likely to introduce a few Bills in the coming session.

As announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy earlier, the Assembly may take up discussions on the proposed changes to the State Emblem, the Telangana Talli statue, farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, the menace of drugs and other issues.

Showdown expected

Opposition likely to raise issues like protests by unemployed youth over postponement of DSC, implementation of the 6Gs promised by the Congress during elections as well as the law and order situation in the state