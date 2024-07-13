BRS tried to wipe out Congress, we’re reciprocating now: Senior Congress leader Shabbir

HYDERABAD : Senior Congress leader and advisor to the state government Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday sought to remind BRS working president KT Rama Rao that when it was in power, his party inducted as many as 46 MLAs even though they did not resign as legislators.

Speaking to the media here, Shabbir Ali said that he would bid adieu to politics if he is proven wrong and otherwise, Rama Rao should quit politics.

Shabbir Ali recalled that the BRS, when it was in power, inducted the TDP MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav and gave him a ministerial post.

“During the BRS regime, MLAs were brought like a commodity in the market. When I questioned Rama Rao on X platform on how BRS encouraged defections in the past, he blocked me,” he said.

“The BRS tried to wipe out our party. We are just reciprocating now,” he added.