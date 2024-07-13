Odisha okays land transfer for Naini coal block

HYDERABAD : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to transfer forest and private lands required for the commencement of coal mining operations by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the Naini coal block, located in Chhendipada, Angul district.

The SCCL acquired the Naini coal block in 2015 but has faced delays in starting mining activities due to various reasons.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Majhi at the Odisha Secretariat on Friday, requesting cooperation from the Odisha government to facilitate the excavation of coal from the Naini block. Responding positively, Majhi directed his officials to expedite the land transfer process.

The Telangana government had earlier requested former Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi to encourage Odisha’s cooperation in initiating mining operations at Naini.

Vikramarka informed Majhi that SCCL had secured the necessary industrial and environmental clearances for the coal block. He said that the transfer of forest and private lands would enable SCCL to commence mining operations promptly, creating employment opportunities for local youths and generating `600 crore in revenue for the Odisha government.

Highlighting the significance of the Naini coal block, Vikramarka said it was crucial for addressing the country’s power deficit and ensuring SCCL’s operational viability.

Telangana energy secretary Ronald Rose, SCCL CMD Balram Naik and others accompanied Vikramarka.

Timeline and infra needs

Once the land transfer is completed, the SCCL plans to start mining operations within three months, with an expected annual output of one crore tonnes of coal. The Naini coal block has received stage-2 environmental clearance, allowing for mining in forest areas, pending the counting of trees across 783.27 hectares and the relocation of a village. The total land requirement for the Naini coal block is 912.79 hectares, including 17.69 hectares of government land.

Officials said that for the mining to start, a village needs to be relocated. For this, the Odisha government should hold a public hearing and finalise the R&R package.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has finalised a contract with the Railways for transportation of coal from Naini but needs to expand the R&B road from Jarapada village to Chhendipada. SCCL has allocated `35.23 crore for road expansion and `9.35 crore for the necessary high-tension electricity line.

Thermal plant proposal

As part of the coal block allotment conditions, the Telangana government proposed constructing a 1,600 MW (2x800 MW) thermal power plant near the Naini block. Majhi responded positively to Vikramarka’s request for land allocation and necessary permissions for the plant’s construction.

During the visit, Vikramarka and his team, along with Chhendipada MLA Agasti Behera, inspected the Naini coal block area.