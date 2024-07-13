Police open fire in self-defence, injure armed robber in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The Nampally police opened fire in self-defence against an armed robber who reportedly tried to attack them at Nampally railway station on Thursday night. The accused sustained a bullet injury, while his accomplice tried to escape.

The accused, Raju and Ayaan, were apprehended by the police.

According to cops, the Central Zone decoy team, comprising an ARPC and a constable, was conducting operations at the station when they noticed the suspects behaving suspiciously.

“During a search, one of them was found hiding an axe. When questioned, he immediately tried to attack the constable,” the police stated.

The decoy team instructed the suspects to drop their weapons and surrender, but they allegedly attempted to attack the police. “In self-defence, the ARPC fired at Raju, who was wielding the axe, injuring him,” police added. Meanwhile, Ayaan managed to flee but was later captured.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing money and phones from people sleeping. “Just before the incident, they stole Rs 400 from a person sleeping,” the police said.