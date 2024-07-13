RTA gets Rs 20 lakh more from fancy numbers in Telangana

HYDERABAD : Starting on Thursday, during the first two days vehicle registration at the North Zone RTO in Secunderabad, a total revenue of up to Rs 20 lakh, including Rs 18.28 lakh from the auction of the special category numbers, popularly known as the fancy number, was generated.

In the auctions for the first series of numbers on Thursday, three numbers were sold for lakhs. The highest bid of Rs 6 lakh was placed for the conventionally sought ‘TG-10-9999’ number, which was acquired by a city-based individual, Mamidi Raja Shekhar Reddy. As many as five people participated in the auction process for these special category numbers.

Following ‘TG-10-9999’, the next sought-after numbers included TG-10A-0001, sold for Rs 2.61 lakh to Ranjithaa Gopi Rao Yanimadula and TG-10A-0009 (Rs 2.61 lakh) purchased by Mac Labs Limited and ‘TG-10A-0007’ (Rs 1.61 lakh) by Shiva Kalyan Mekela. The remaining ‘TG-10A-0005’, which was bought by Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited, went a little above the base price of Rs 51,500.

The first series, consisting of 10,000 numbers, from 0001 to 9999, was made available for advance reservation at the Secunderabad RTO on Thursday and is expected to complete within the next three to four months.

The registration process has already commenced earlier this year in the other four RTOs — Khairatabad, Malakpet, Tolichowki, and Bahadurpura.

“The sale depends upon vehicle strength in an area and the purchase of vehicles. Most of the area under us comes under defence. Around one to two lakh people are staying in their residences, which is less than the other zones. The series is expected to finish in around three to four months, as on average, around 100 to 130 numbers are registered per day,” RTO Yerriswamy Matam told TNIE.