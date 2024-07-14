Aleti Maheshwar Reddy accuses Telangana government of inflated AMRUT tender prices

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislative Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday accused the Congress government of corruption in the awarding of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme tenders.

Speaking at a press conference at the Assembly, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the state government awarded tenders to PV Krishna Reddy, better known as Megha Krishna Reddy, at prices inflated by over 40% compared to actual costs.

The BJP MLA claimed the Rs 1,100 crore contract was given to a close relative of the chief minister and that the contractor is also associated with BRS MLC K Kavitha. He challenged that contractors would be willing to work for 40% less than the awarded tender prices and said that he was ready to resign if proven wrong.

Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the state government make the tender documents public and cancel the current tenders, while calling for new ones. He alleged that Megha Krishna Reddy had been awarded tenders worth Rs 4,000 crore in Kodangal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s constituency.

“The state is either struck by daylight robbers or is colluding with them. We demand the cancellation of these corruption-ridden tenders and the initiation of fresh global tenders,” Maheshwar Reddy said.