Defection row: Debate among BRS MLAs as key leaders advise joining BJP over Congress

HYDERABAD: With each passing day, the main Opposition BRS is weakening even as the ruling Congress strengthens its position in the Assembly. On Saturday, Arikepudi Gandhi, the BRS MLA from Serilingampally, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at his residence.

With Gandhi’s defection, the Congress strength in the Assembly has now shot up to 75, which includes 65 MLAs elected on the party’s ticket, one CPI member, and nine migrants from the BRS. To affect a merger of the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP), the Congress needs to induct 17 more MLAs, which appears to be a challenging task at the moment. However, party insiders say that discussions with several BRS MLAs are on and may fructify. These discussions are managed by an adviser and two ministers on behalf of the Congress.

Meanwhile, a debate has emerged among BRS MLAs following advice from two key party leaders. They suggested that legislators wishing to leave the BRS should join the BJP rather than the Congress. This suggestion has intrigued the party setup. These leaders have also reportedly discussed with two BJP leaders about welcoming BRS MLAs into the BJP, promising them Cabinet posts if the BJP comes to power in the next Assembly elections and contracts in BJP-ruled states.

Key BRS leaders urged MLAs not to merge the BRSLP with the Congress, arguing that the ruling party is a “dead end.” However, the MLAs have reportedly disregarded this advice outright. A senior MLA, who discussed the advice with senior Congress leaders, expressed unwillingness to face a byelection, which could be avoided through a merger with the

Congress. He reportedly told Congress leaders that there is a slim chance of winning any byelections within a year of being elected to the Assembly.