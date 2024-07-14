Defection row: Debate among BRS MLAs as key leaders advise joining BJP over Congress

HYDERABAD: With each passing day, the main Opposition BRS is weakening even as the ruling Congress strengthens its position in the Assembly. On Saturday, Arikepudi Gandhi, the BRS MLA from Serilingampally, joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at his residence.
With Gandhi’s defection, the Congress strength in the Assembly has now shot up to 75, which includes 65 MLAs elected on the party’s ticket, one CPI member, and nine migrants from the BRS. To affect a merger of the BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP), the Congress needs to induct 17 more MLAs, which appears to be a challenging task at the moment. However, party insiders say that discussions with several BRS MLAs are on and may fructify. These discussions are managed by an adviser and two ministers on behalf of the Congress.
Meanwhile, a debate has emerged among BRS MLAs following advice from two key party leaders. They suggested that legislators wishing to leave the BRS should join the BJP rather than the Congress. This suggestion has intrigued the party setup. These leaders have also reportedly discussed with two BJP leaders about welcoming BRS MLAs into the BJP, promising them Cabinet posts if the BJP comes to power in the next Assembly elections and contracts in BJP-ruled states.
Key BRS leaders urged MLAs not to merge the BRSLP with the Congress, arguing that the ruling party is a “dead end.” However, the MLAs have reportedly disregarded this advice outright. A senior MLA, who discussed the advice with senior Congress leaders, expressed unwillingness to face a byelection, which could be avoided through a merger with the
Congress. He reportedly told Congress leaders that there is a slim chance of winning any byelections within a year of being elected to the Assembly.
Many MLAs, especially those elected from Greater Hyderabad, have rejected the advice of the key BRS leaders and made it clear that they are inclined to join the Congress for a better future.
Sources close to the BRS MLAs planning to shift loyalties indicated that a Hyderabad-based MLA and former minister is responsible for getting MLAs on board before the next Assembly session. This MLA is expected to be included in the Cabinet in the upcoming expansion.
Another MLA from North Telangana alleged that the BRS is facing a crisis with defections similar to what the Congress and Telugu Desam Party experienced in 2015 and 2018. A loyalist to KCR’s family reportedly finished discussions with Congress and is likely to defect soon.
Strengthening in Council
An MLC close to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family confirmed support for the Congress on various issues but made it clear that he would join the ruling party formally.
This MLC is close to a key minister. Four other MLCs are concluding discussions with a minister and have received assurances from the CM. They are preparing to join the Congress during the coming Assembly session. If these four MLCs join, the ruling party will have 16 MLCs in the Council out of 38, with two seats vacant.
TNIE contacted a BJP MP and senior leader who, preferring anonymity, stated that two BRS leaders requested the saffron party high command to welcome their MLAs.
However, the BJP is hesitant due to the negative impact on the party’s image in the state. There is speculation that two BJP leaders in significant positions requested the high command to allow the joining, but other key functionaries objected, suggesting that welcoming them post-resignation would benefit the party’s image.
With these developments, BRS key leaders are upset and are planning their next steps to prevent the BRSLP from merging with the Congress and strategising their response to the evolving political scenario.