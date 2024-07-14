Hyderabad to host Global AI Summit on September 5, 6

HYDERABAD: Unveiling the logo of the Global AI Summit in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the event will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on September 5 and 6. “The Global AI Summit represents our commitment to positioning our state at the forefront of technological innovation. We eagerly welcome thought leaders and innovators from around the world to Hyderabad,” he said.

The event will feature over 50 speakers, including at least 2,000 delegates representing various sectors such as industry, academia, startups, government and foundations, a release said.

With the theme “making AI work for everyone,” the summit will aim to explore how AI can benefit and empower society. The event will have sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers and academicians.

The discussions will explore crucial aspects of AI, including its potential for social good, the importance of safe AI practices, AI’s role in driving paradigm shifts across industries, and how it is pushing the boundaries of innovation, the release mentioned, adding that the launch of “Telangana’s AI Compendium” and other major announcements are likely to be held at the event.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Global AI Summit will showcase Telangana’s dedication to harnessing the power of AI, making the event a key platform for knowledge sharing, fostering innovation, and exploring AI’s potential to tackle global challenges.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department will organise the event. The official website for the Global AI Summit will be launched soon, the release added.