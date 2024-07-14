Kiran Reddy claims BRS handing strength to BJP, criticizes saffron party's constitutional record

HYDERABAD: Launching a blistering attack on the BRS, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Reddy on Saturday said that only four people will be left in the pink party, gesturing to the number of people required to carry a coffin.

“BRS seems to be determined to help the BJP by giving its remaining strength to the saffron party,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC vice-president hit out at both the Opposition parties in the state. He also alleged that BRS and BJP have entered into a secret deal in Delhi to merge the BRS Legislature Party with the BJP, just like TDP did in 2018.

Mocking the resolutions passed in the recently held BJP state executive meeting, Kiran Kumar Reddy said that while the saffron party has been accusing the Congress of destroying the Constitution, the fact was that it was the BJP that had destroyed every constitutional institution in the country over the past 10 years it has been in power.

Countering BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s remarks on defections, the Bhongir MP sought to remind the Union minister that the saffron party has inducted an MLA elected on a Congress ticket into the Cabinet in Madhya Pradesh. He also referred to the instances of BRS, when it was in power, giving Cabinet posts to MLAs elected MLA on Congress B-forms.

“KCR has been extending his helping hand to his big brother whenever required. BRS donated its vital organs in Secunderabad Lok Sabha to help Kishan Reddy win,” Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged. He said that the BJP state unit should have made resolutions on the 43 pending issues pertaining to the AP Reorganisation Act.