Record 32 PhDs conferred at IIIT-Hyderabad’s 23rd convocation

HYDERABAD: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) commemorated its 23rd convocation on Saturday. Amongst its graduating students, IIIT-H conferred the highest number of PhD degrees in its history: 32.

The graduating batch comprised 600 students, including 125 BTech, 74 BTech (Honours), 116 dual degree, 81 Master of Science by Research, 156 MTech, 32 PhD and 16 MSIT recipients. Over 38% of these students, 229 out of 600, were recognised for their high-quality thesis work.

Yarramaneni Jaishnav, a BTech graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), received the prestigious IIIT-H gold medal for his remarkable academic achievements.

Additionally, Thatipamula Harshvardhan, a BTech graduate in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), was awarded the ‘best all-rounder’ title for his contributions to academics, extracurricular activities and services rendered to IIIT-H.

Addressing the students, institute director Prof P J Narayanan said, “The graduating students of 2024 are joining the professional world formally today and will chart their paths in this increasingly competitive and complicated world. I am confident you possess skills useful in your domain and immense creativity to apply those to different problems. Above all, I urge you to travel your life’s journey with deep care and respect society around you. We expect the best from you in the coming years and are confident that you will exceed our expectations.”