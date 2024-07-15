BRS MLA seeks UP leader’s support for induction into Congress, Cabinet berth

HYDERABAD : Even as the exodus of BRS leaders into the Congress continues, a pink party legislator has reportedly sought the support of a leader in Uttar Pradesh to join the ruling party in the state.

Interestingly, the UP leader is not only lobbying for the BRS MLA’s induction into the Congress but also recommending that he be allotted a berth in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

The BRS MLA, who also served as a minister in the past, was reportedly approached as the influential UP leader who is very close to the Congress high command as his party is a key part of the INDIA bloc. The MLA is planning to shift loyalties as he is facing allegations of involvement in a scam that led to the arrest of a few government officials as well as a private person.

The UP leader is believed to be lobbying with Rahul Gandhi to not only induct this MLA into the Congress but also allot him a Cabinet berth.

According to sources within the Congress, a close aide of the former minister visited New Delhi and Lucknow to meet the UP leader with a request to speak to Rahul Gandhi as well as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Waiting for green signal

Sources also said that discussions are in the final stage and the BRS leader will be welcomed into the Congress after receiving the green signal from Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders are reportedly discussing about the possibility of this MLA getting a ministerial post when Revanth Reddy expands his Cabinet considering caste and social equations. Understandably, a section of Congress leaders is opposing this move.

“The BRS MLA is trying to join the Congress. But there is no chance of him being accommodated in the Cabinet as (former party president) Sonia Gandhi made it amply clear that no new inductee in the party should be given a ministerial post,” said a senior leadership.