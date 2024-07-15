Drunk driver crashes into four, leaves two dead in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Two women were killed and two students sustained injuries after a speeding car, allegedly being driven in an inebriated condition, crashed into people crossing the road near the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Residential School in Dasnagar under Makloor police station limits in Nizamabad on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Pothuri Poshavva, 64, and Padmma, 34. One of the injured persons is in serious condition.

According to Nizamabad North Rural Circle Inspector S Satheesh Kumar, every Sunday, parents visit the school, often spending time with their children outside the school. On July 14, some people along with their children were on their way to the school when a speeding car struck four people. The car then collided with another vehicle before coming to a halt against a roadside tree. The car was en route from Nandipet to Nizamabad, he added.

Onlookers rushed to help the victims and apprehended the driver. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police arrived at the scene to control the situation, and the victims were taken to the Government General Hospital.