Four held for harassing, beating Dalit man, kin in Telangana

ADILABAD: Police arrested four persons for allegedly harassing a Dalit man and beating him and his family members in Bangaruguda village of Adilabad Rural Mandal.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) L Jeevan Reddy said the four accused — Amir Khan, Moasin Khan, Salman Khan and Sk Faiz — used casteist language against M Suryakanth and his family members while they were going to the bathroom on the village outskirts on July 10.

The victim(s) and the accused belong to the same village, the DSP added.

Based on a complaint lodged by Suryakanth, Adilabad Rural police registered a case under Sections 191(2), 191(3),115(2),118(1),296(b) and 329(4) r/w 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and arrested them.

The accused were produced in court and remanded to 13 days in judicial custody, the DSP added.