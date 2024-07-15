Hyderabad physiotherapist kills wife, daughter, stages it as accident

KHAMMAM : A physiotherapist in Khammam district allegedly killed his wife and two daughters and projected their deaths as having been caused in a car crash. These cold-blooded murders came to light in an investigation conducted by the Raghunadhapalem police in the district.

Khammam ACP SV Ramanamurthy said that Boda Praveen, a 32-year-old physiotherapist working in Hyderabad, staged a road accident drama between Manchukonda and Harya tanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal on May 28 while he was travelling along with his family to his native village from Hyderabad.

The police rushed to the spot and found Praveen’s wife Boda Kumari and two daughters Krushika and Kruthika dead in the car that crashed into a roadside tree. Praveen had suffered minor injuries.

However, the scene of the accident raised suspicions among the police, compelling them to register a case of suspicious death. During inquiries, the police found that Boda Praveen had developed an extra-marital affair with his colleague at the hospital where he worked in Hyderabad.

His wife Boda Kumari, who came to know about her husband’s affair, confronted him and asked him to end the relationship. Finding his wife and children an obstacle to his illicit relationship, Praveen decided to eliminate them. On May 17, he went to his native place, Bavaji Tanda, along with his wife and children.

On May 28, after completing his work in Khammam, Praveen was returning to his village in his car with his family when his wife Kumari complained of a health issue. Praveen administered an injection to her promising that it would alleviate her problem.

Shortly after being administered the injection, Kumari passed away. Praveen then strangled his two daughters to death.

After making sure that they were dead, he crashed his car into the tree to project the murders as accidental deaths. The police arrested Praveen and produced him in court on Sunday.

Scene of accident raises cops’ suspicion

The police, who rushed to the accident spot, grew suspicious after finding the accused with minor injuries while his wife and two daughters were dead in the car that crashed into a tree.