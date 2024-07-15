Suryapet showroom told to pay Rs 47K for delivering faulty TV

HYDERABAD: A Suryapet-based electronics and furniture showroom and two other parties have been ordered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Nalgonda, to jointly pay Rs 47,000, including Rs 10,000 as compensation, to a man for delivering defective television items and failing to address his service queries. Palavarapu Puttaparthi Sai, the complainant, reported that the Aisen LED TV started displaying grains and appeared dull six months after purchase.

Despite bringing the issue to the attention of management of the Sai Gokul Electronics & Furniture Showroom, he was directed to contact the distributor, Prem Ladda, for display replacement. The Aisen management demanded Rs 25,000 for the repair, which Sai contested as the TV was within the three-year warranty period. Both distributors failed to resolve the issue, shifting responsibility back and forth.

Efforts to reach Aisen company management also proved futile. Recognising the negligence and deficient service, the Consumer Forum ordered the parties to jointly pay Rs 37,000, plus 9% from June 23 to the order date, within 30 days from July 9.