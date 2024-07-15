Telangana remains 11th in Niti Aayog’s SDG Index

HYDERABAD : Telangana was ranked 11th in Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index for 2023-24. According to the recent Niti Aayog report, the state secured 74 points out of 100.

Though the state managed to secure five more points than last year, it failed to improve its ranking. Niti Aayog SDG Index evaluates the progress of states on economic, social, poverty, environmental and other parameters. There are 16 goals set by Niti Aayog.

As per the report, Telangana underperformed in many of these goals, except in No Poverty, Decent Work and Economic Growth and Affordable and Clean Energy goals.

Niti Aayog mentioned in its report that among the states, Telangana has the second highest percentage of Gross Value Added (GVA) in services out of total GVA at 64.11 per cent, behind Karnataka.