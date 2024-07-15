Won’t defer DSC, one more notification soon: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stressing the urgency to recruit teachers in state-run schools, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday clarified that the government would not defer the scheduled District Selection Committee (DSC) examination for filling 11,062 posts in the education department. He assured students that the government would release another notification for recruitment of 6,000 more teachers in a few months.

“We desire that the youth should get jobs and settle down at the earliest,” Vikramarka said and appealed to teacher job aspirants to concentrate on preparing for the examination.

The deputy chief minister’s response came in the wake of a series of protests by teacher job aspirants demanding postponement of the DSC examination, citing insufficient time for preparation.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Vikramarka said that the very foundation of the separate state movement was employment and blamed the previous BRS government for not issuing notifications for recruitment. He said that after the Congress came to power in Telangana, a fresh Group 1 notification was issued and the exam was successfully conducted. He expressed satisfaction that the results of the Group 1 preliminary examination had already been announced.