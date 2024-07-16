Cell set up after reports of errors in DSC hall tickets

HYDERABAD : Following reports of errors in the hall tickets for the DSC 2024 examination, officials from the Directorate of School Education told TNIE that a cell has been set up to address objections raised by the candidates. “Candidates can raise objections online or in person. The issues will be resolved in a day,” an official added.

Meanwhile, the Department of School Education said that candidates taking DSC exam being conducted from July 18 should download their hall tickets immediately on schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Protest for DSC postponement; job aspirants detained

Several protestors, including job aspirants and student leaders, who tried to lay a siege to the Secretariat, were detained by the police on Monday. The protestors, who took out a ‘Chalo Secretariat’ rally, demanded the postponement of DSC exams and increase in Group II and III posts.

The police also detained activists of BC Jana Sabha while they were raising slogans demanding action from the chief minister.

There was a heavy deployment of police forces on the route leading to the Secretariat, Lumbini Park and Ashok Nagar.