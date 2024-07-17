Centre to hold talks with AP, Telangana on pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act

HYDERABAD: The Union Home Ministry has decided to hold a meeting with the chief secretaries and other officials of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 24 on pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The state government officials received a communication to this effect on Tuesday.

Telangana officials reportedly brought this to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, it is not clear whether the officials from Telangana will attend the meeting or request the Home Ministry to postpone it.

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature is scheduled to commence on July 24 and it might not be possible for Finance Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to attend the Home Ministry’s meeting.

It remains to be seen whether the government will depute other officials to the meeting or urge the Centre to reschedule it. Sources said clarity will emerge on this in a couple of days