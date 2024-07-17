CM Revanth Reddy makes Aarogyasri mandatory for all residents, mandates creation of digital health profile

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to issue Aarogyasri health cards to all citizens without linking them to ration cards. He also mandated the creation of digital health profiles for every resident in the state.
Chairing an extensive review meeting with district collectors and SPs at the Secretariat, Revanth stressed the need for decision-making on providing certificates to RMPs and PMPs after appropriate training.
The meeting also considered offering special incentives to doctors willing to work in rural areas and allocating serial numbers to beds in government hospitals, particularly in tribal regions.
Revanth urged district collectors to collaborate with local voluntary organisations and companies for CSR funds, and industries to improve hospital management. He said that experienced doctors should be allowed to focus on medical treatment while other doctors handle management tasks.
The chief minister called on collectors to align with both public interests and government priorities, describing them as the “eyes and ears of the government” and a crucial link at the district level. He stressed the importance of field visits over staying confined to AC rooms, and of integrating with the local culture beyond just learning the language.
Grievance redressal
Stating that the government was spending approximately Rs 85,000 per poor student per month, the CM urged collectors to focus on improving the education system. He instructed them to respond immediately to grievances raised in the weekly Prajavani programme. “The performance of collectors will be visible only when the number of applications filed at Prajavani decreases,” he said. Revanth also said that the collectors should take the responsibility of implementing the six guarantees efficiently.
He directed the establishment of Seva Centres at Collectorates on Prajavani days to address grievances swiftly.
The CM was informed by officials that 5.89 lakh people applied for the Gruha Jyoti scheme and 3.32 lakh for the Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme.
Govt aims to clear pending Dharani applications by Aug 15
The state government aims to resolve pending Dharani applications by August 15. It had conducted a special drive in March to address land-related issues. A committee is tasked with resolving these problems, and officials reported significant progress on pending applications.
The CM announced a special drive to enrol one crore women in self-help groups (SHGs) and discussed a target of Rs 1 lakh crore in bank linkage loans over five years. He encouraged collectors to propose innovative ideas to support women’s entrepreneurship and mentioned the potential sanctioning of rented buses for RTC to women’s groups.
Referring to law and order in Hyderabad, the chief minister instructed officials to reconstitute Peace Committees and promote friendly policing.
“Peace Committees should be reconstituted within police stations. There should be friendly policing towards the victims, not with the criminals. Along with drunken driving tests, there should also be a drive to curb drugs. Don’t trouble food courts at night in Hyderabad city,” the chief minister said
He instructed the Police and Excise departments to coordinate and curb drugs. Strict action should be taken against foreigners selling drugs, the CM said. He said that drug addicts should be lodged in de-addiction centres and for this purpose he directed the use of a part of Cherlapally open air jail.
The chief minister also instructed strict action against companies manufacturing spurious seeds and strict measures to control human trafficking.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Thummala Nageswara Rao, D Anasuya alias Seethakka and Konda Surekha, Vice Chairman of State Planning Board G Chinna Reddy, Chief Minister’s Adviser Vem Narender Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari were present.