Cops get two-day custody of former Task Force OSD in high-profile kidnap case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have been granted two-day custody of former Task Force Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Radha Kishan Rao in connection with a high-profile kidnap and extortion case.

The case was registered in April based on a complaint by Venu Madhav Chennupati, founder of Kriya Healthcare, who alleged that Radha Kishan along with Gattu Mallu and nine other individuals threatened and coerced him into transferring shares. He also reported facing threats and forceful demands to relinquish control of his company’s shares.

During the investigation, an accused, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was arrested. The police had initially issued lookout notices for all the accused except Radha Kishan and Gattu Mallu.

Tollywood producer under police scanner

Among the nine suspects, one was apprehended at Delhi airport and taken into custody. Police officials believe that Radha Kishan’s interrogation could shed light on the involvement and roles of the other accused individuals.

The complainant has mentioned renowned Tollywood producer Naveen Yerneni in the allegations. Yerneni has produced several blockbuster films, including Janata Garage, Rangasthalam, Pushpa, Hanuman, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Kushi, and the upcoming Pushpa Part II. His exact involvement in the case is yet to be determined.