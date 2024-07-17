Telangana government announces retirement benefits for Anganwadi staff

HYDERABAD: Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Tuesday revealed the state government’s decision to provide retirement benefits of Rs 2 lakh to Anganwadi teachers and Rs 1 lakh to Anganwadi ayas.

Participating in the ‘Amma Maata, Anganwadi Baata’ programme here, the minister said that orders to this effect would be issued in the next three days. “The Finance department has already cleared the related file,” she added.

Alleging that the BRS hoodwinked Anganwadi staff when it was in power, Seethakka said that the Congress government has kept the promise it made to the Anganwadi workers.

The minister also said that the Anganwadi centres would be developed on par with corporate schools.