Ten-year-old girl dies after falling ill, parents blame school staff

SURYAPET: Kompelli Saraswati, a 10-year-old class five student of the BC Gurukul School in Dosapadu village, Penpahad mandal, reportedly died of fever on Tuesday. However, her relatives blamed negligence by the school staff for her death.

According to her relatives, Saraswati, from Nutanakal mandal, was admitted to the residential school on June 19. Eight days ago, her parents, Somanna and Navya, took her home and brought her back to the school on Thursday. Somanna said that his daughter had spoken to him on Sunday and appeared to be in good health.

He alleged that the staff delayed taking her to an RMP in Dosapadu after she fell ill on Monday. They finally took her to an RMP on Tuesday morning and then to the Suryapet area hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Somanna alleged that school principal Vijayalakshmi informed him of his daughter’s fever on Tuesday morning. He said that if he had been alerted earlier, he could have rushed to save her life.

The principal told reporters that Saraswati had been treated by the school nurse and was taken to the local RMP with a fever of 101 degrees on Tuesday morning. When her condition worsened, she was transported to Suryapet area hospital by ambulance.

The SFI demanded action against those responsible and calling for compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a job for the family.

BC Residential Schools assistant secretary B Venkateshwarlu, regional coordinator S Shakeena and DSP A Ravi visited the spot and promised a thorough investigation. The Penpahad police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. This marks the second death of a student due to illness in the district in the last six months.