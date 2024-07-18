Have built reactor using cold fusion, claims startup in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based startup, Hylenr, has claimed to have built the world’s first low-energy nuclear reactor (LENR) using cold fusion technology to generate clean energy, the founders said during its launch at T-Hub on Wednesday. It has received a patent from the Union government’s Patent Office under the Department for Promotions of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, they added.

As per the founders, LENR promises alternatives for power generation by amplifying input electricity to produce heat for space applications (MMRTG), steam generation for multiple applications, room heating across cold regions globally, and induction heating for domestic and industrial requirements. The device is also touted to decrease the risk profile for space missions.

Prahlada Ramarao, retired DRDO scientist and chief innovation officer, Hylenr, said, “LENR reactors utilise low-energy nuclear reactions to generate excess heat. By applying a small volume of electricity to stimulate these reactions, LENR can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a potentially game-changing technology for power generation.”

Ram Ramaseshan, a board member, recalled that the company did not get a breakthrough for the initial five to six years. “That was when we changed our approach. From household purposes to space organisations, the device could be used by everyone,” he claimed.

Hylenr CEO Siddhartha Durairajan said the patent for the product validates the inventiveness of the technology and the viability of integrating LENR with existing power generation systems to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources.